

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Box furniture retail chain Ikea has decided to cut sick pay for the workers who have not taken the jabs and are having to isolate due to exposure and have tested positive.



The Swedish company has said that the policy will be implemented in its outlet at Wessex Water and other major US stores. The company claims that the measures are the right ones to take under the current circumstances.



The firms across the globe are going through mass absence due to covid and the company has been encouraging its staff to get jabbed. The revised policy states that without mitigating circumstances, the employees will receive euros 96.35 or $130 as statutory sick pay. Usually, a full-time Ikea employee earns around euros 400 or $450 per week. However, this payment will be on the review of the managers of the absentee and will be judged by the trend of the presence of the employee.



'We appreciate that this is an emotive topic and all circumstances will be considered on a case by case basis, therefore anyone in doubt or concerned about their situation is encouraged to speak to their manager,' Ikea said in a statement.



A US representative of the company added. We cannot comment on policies and benefits being offered to IKEA co-workers in other markets. Since the start of the pandemic, the health and safety of our co-workers have been our highest priority for IKEA globally.IKEA US has offered up to 80 hours of emergency sick pay to co-workers regardless of vaccination status, which is regularly reviewed in line with changes to guidance from the CDC and local ordinances,'



For those who are vaccinated and still got exposed to the virus or test positive, the company will pay the full sick pay amount.







