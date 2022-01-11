Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Svenska Vaccinfabriken appoints Richard Bethell as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN 11 January 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Svenska Vaccinfabriken has appointed Richard Bethell as new CEO. He will assume the position immediately.



Richard Bethell has thirty years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has worked primarily in the development of new products for the treatment and prophylaxis of infectious diseases. Richard is currently Chief Development Officer at STipe Therapeutics, a spin-off company from Aarhus University in Denmark, a position he will continue to hold on a part-time basis. Previously, he was Chief Scientific Officer at Medivir, where he renewed the company's research and development strategy, transforming the company from being a broad-based early discovery organization into a clinical development company. Before joining Medivir, Richard Bethell held several senior positions in the research and development organizations of companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Shire (now Takeda), Pfizer and GSK. Richard Bethell holds a D.Phil in Biological Chemistry from the University of Oxford.

Svenska Vaccinfabriken Produktion AB develops therapeutic proteins and DNA vaccines against hepatitis B and hepatitis D, as well as vaccines to prevent infections by SARS-CoV-2 and potential future Coronaviruses.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

