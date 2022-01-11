Scientists in the United States have proposed to use a thermochemical energy storage (TCES) technique that stores energy in chemical bonds to recover the heat produced during air compression operations. According to them, this innovation may increase the round-trip efficiency of compressed air energy storage to 60%.Scientists from the Oregon State University, in the United States, have proposed to improve the efficiency of compressed air energy storage (CAES) by recovering the thermochemical heat produced by facilities relying on the technology. "Conventional CAES has relatively low cost compared ...

