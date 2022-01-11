The "Nicotine Tracker Report: Nicotine Salts find Success in the UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes a deeper look at the UK online channel, with the aim of gauging changes in consumer preferences. This is done by studying the gradual evolution of products offered on the most visited online vape retailers in the UK.

The report is based on our quarterly nicotine tracker, which includes all e-liquids carried by the top five multi-brand online vape retailers in the seven largest vape markets globally. For an interactive dashboard and methodology visit our Q4 nicotine tracker for the UK.

The data gathered from this analysis dates from Q1 2018 to Q4 2020. Nicotine type and strength preferences for e-liquids and prefilled pods are analysed separately.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Online E-Liquid Offer by Nicotine Type

4 E-Liquid Format

5 Online Offer of Prefilled Pods

