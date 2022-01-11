The cell may be potentially used as a top subcell in tandem crystalline silicon-based devices. It was built with CdSe thin film with a direct bandgap of 1.72 eV.Cadmium selenide (CdSe) is an II-VI semiconductor material with a bandgap of around 1.7eV, which makes it ideal for building thin-film solar cells with strong optoelectronic properties, remarkable stability, and low manufacturing cost. Its application in PV devices, however, has been limited to a few research works to date, due to the lack of proper manufacturing processes. According to a group of scientists from China, rapid thermal evaporation ...

