Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
11.01.2022
Finance in Motion's impact management system receives exceptional ratings in an independent audit

DGAP-Media / 2022-01-11 / 12:10 

BlueMark verified Finance in Motion's impact management system alignment against the Operating Principles for Impact 
Management 
Frankfurt am Main, 11 January 2021 - Finance in Motion, one of the world's leading impact asset managers, released the 
results of an independent audit of its impact management system against the Operating Principles for Impact Management 
(Impact Principles), the leading industry standard for integrating impact management throughout the investment 
lifecycle. The asset manager received notable ratings across the principles which define common best practices in 
impact management. 
BlueMark, an independent and specialized impact verification services provider, conducted this assessment by 
benchmarking Finance in Motion's impact management system against the Impact Principles. Results are based on 
a comprehensive document review and key person interviews. 
The Impact Principles aim to instill a universally accepted standard around impact investing, assisting investors in 
identifying impact-managed investments. They have already been adopted by around 150 impact investors worldwide, 
comprised of asset managers, asset owners, Multilateral Development Banks and Development Finance Institutions. As a 
signatory, Finance in Motion publishes an annual disclosure statement on its impact management practices detailing 
impact strategy and integration throughout the investment life cycle and covering all assets under management/advisory 
as of 1^st January 2021. 
"We are very pleased with our independent impact verification results. For us, managing our impact is just as important 
as managing the financial performance of the funds we advise. Impact is integrated into every step of the investment 
process and actively managed to achieve our impact objectives," commented Finance in Motion Managing Director Sylvia 
Wisniwski. "Through these impact principles, we have a strong common standard in the impact investing market. It not 
only assures us that we are on the right track, but also helps to build trust among investors and mobilize additional 
capital for impact investing. The verification exercise also provided a valuable opportunity to exchange best practices 
regarding impact management and we look forward to continuing to build upon our current impact management practices" 
Christina Leijonhufvud BlueMark CEO commented "BlueMark was very pleased to engage with the Finance in Motion team to 
verify the firm's alignment to the Operating Principles for Impact Management and believe that the spirit of openness 
and commitment to learning that Finance in Motion's team brought to the verification process are crucial to continually 
raising the bar on best practice in the market." 
About Finance in Motion 
Finance in Motion is a global impact asset manager focused exclusively on sustainable development in low and 
middle-income countries. The company develops and advises impact investment funds whose blended finance structures 
bring together public and private investors to address climate change, strengthen biodiversity conversation, foster the 
sustainable use of natural resources, improve livelihoods, and promote economic opportunities. 
Over the course of its operations, Finance in Motion has unleashed a cumulative total of EUR 5.8 billion toward these 
goals in Southeast Europe, the Caucasus, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa. In addition to investment 
activities, the funds also provide technical assistance to support investees, foster responsible finance, and maximize 
impact in the countries they serve. Finance in Motion furthermore makes selected direct investments in impactful 
enterprises that share the company's values. 
Through its 16 offices that manage activities across more than 35 countries, Finance in Motion helps partners develop 
their businesses and demonstrate that sustainable and financial returns can go hand-in-hand. 
For more information, please visit us at: www.finance-in-motion.com 
You can also follow us on Twitter @financeinmotion and on LinkedIn 
Media contact Finance in Motion 
Merle Römer 
Manager, Marketing & Communications 
Phone: +49 69 / 271 035-171 
Fax: +49 69 / 271 035-110 
Email: m.roemer@finance-in-motion.com End of Media Release

