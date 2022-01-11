Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Alpha Peak Capital Inc. ("Alpha Peak") and UniCrypt Group AG ("UniCrypt") are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") which sets forth, in general terms, the basic terms and conditions upon which Alpha Peak and UniCrypt will combine their business operations resulting in a reverse takeover ("RTO") of Alpha Peak by UniCrypt and its shareholders.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, it is intended that Alpha Peak and UniCrypt will enter into a business combination by way of an arrangement, amalgamation, share exchange or other similar structure (collectively, the forgoing with any related transaction, the "Transaction") which will result in UniCrypt becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Peak or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of Alpha Peak. The final structure of the business combination is subject to receipt by the parties of tax, corporate, and securities law advice and will be agreed to pursuant to definitive transaction documents expected to be executed in the short term. The issuer resulting from the Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will carry on the current business of UniCrypt. Prior to the completion of the Transaction the parties will complete a private placement (the "Concurrent Financing").

When a definitive agreement between Alpha Peak and UniCrypt is executed, Alpha Peak and UniCrypt will issue a subsequent press release containing the details of the definitive agreement and additional terms of the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, receiving all required shareholder, regulatory, and other approvals. There can be no assurance that the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Alpha Peak

Alpha Peak is a British Columbia corporation that is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. Alpha Peak has no material assets and does not conduct any operations or active business, other than the identification and evaluation of acquisition opportunities to permit the company to acquire a business or assets in order to conduct commercial operations.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt is a Switzerland-based fintech company which has developed and commercialized the UniCrypt.com Payment Network, a technical interface between fiat and crypto currency financial systems. UniCrypt's technology offers a flexible and secure payment gateway and proprietary wallet system that is currently utilized by a global user base consisting of more than 13 million users. UniCrypt is rapidly expanding its operations to provide the most seamless and reliable international remittance system via its proprietary distributed ledger technology.

All information contained in this news release with respect to Alpha Peak and UniCrypt was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information, please contact:

Alpha Peak Capital Inc.

Zachary Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1-647-987-5083

Email: zach@libertyvp.co

UniCrypt Group AG

Sean Prescott, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +41-55-442-3633

Email: sean.prescott@unicrypt.com

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Transaction, the business and operations of UniCrypt and the Resulting Issuer; the completion and terms of the Concurrent Financing and the constitution of the Resulting Issuer's board and management terms. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha Peak and UniCrypt have made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions of UniCrypt and the market in which it operates. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha Peak and UniCrypt believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the Concurrent Financing; risks relating to the negotiation of a definitive agreement and receipt of all requisite approvals for the Transaction and/or other ancillary transactions, including the approval of UniCrypt and Alpha Peak shareholders; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha Peak and UniCrypt do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Alpha Peak and UniCrypt assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

