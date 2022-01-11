Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Copenhagen

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, the following members (currently holding inactive and suspended memberships) of the Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange do no longer meet the required membership requirements. Their membership(s) will therefore be terminated across all asset classes as of 14 January 2022. Member name Date of termination ---------------------------------------------------------- Tower Research Capital Europe Limited January 14, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------- DRW Global Markets Ltd January 14, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------- HSBC Bank plc January 14, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------- JP Morgan Securities Plc January 14, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------- Merrill Lynch International January 14, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------- RBC Europe Limited January 14, 2022 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth on +44 2037532195 or julian.butterworth@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen