Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
11.01.2022 | 15:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of memberships on Nasdaq Copenhagen

As a result of the UK's exit from the EU, the following members (currently
holding inactive and suspended memberships) of the Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange
do no longer meet the required membership requirements. Their membership(s)
will therefore be terminated across all asset classes as of 14 January 2022. 

Member name              Date of termination
----------------------------------------------------------
Tower Research Capital Europe Limited January 14, 2022  
----------------------------------------------------------
DRW Global Markets Ltd         January 14, 2022  
----------------------------------------------------------
HSBC Bank plc             January 14, 2022  
----------------------------------------------------------
JP Morgan Securities Plc        January 14, 2022  
----------------------------------------------------------
Merrill Lynch International      January 14, 2022  
----------------------------------------------------------
RBC Europe Limited           January 14, 2022  
----------------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian
Butterworth 
on +44 2037532195 or julian.butterworth@nasdaq.com


Nasdaq Copenhagen
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.