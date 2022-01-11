Crexendo, Inc.: Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes New Crexendo Master Agent Expanding the reach of the VIP Platform

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Crexendo solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. Crexendo announced today that Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) is partnering with Crexendo to offer the VIP platform to its extensive list of Agents and Customers.

The VIP platform is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience. The VIP Platform recently received multiple customer satisfaction awards from G2.com including Best Support, Easiest to do Business with, and High Performer for Winter 2022. The VIP Platform also features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee*. The solution is powered by the Crexendo NetSapiens division which currently supports over 2.0 M end users globally and was recently awarded the 2021 Internet Telephony Excellence Award for its Snap Solution and has been recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Dan Pirigyi, Partner at TCG said, "We are pleased to be adding access to Crexendo, and their award-winning VIP Platform to our Partner community. TCG's community of over 6,000 Agents nationwide are skilled in delivering consultative solutions to end-customers, and we are happy to be adding this solution to our offerings in order to better serve the needs of businesses nationwide. We look forward to having Crexendo as a Platinum Sponsor in our program for 2022 and building a strong Partnership with them."

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo, said, "We are very excited to add TCG as a Technology Services Distributor for the VIP Platform. TCG is a world class Master Agent, and we are very excited about this relationship. The caliber of the Technology Services Distributors we have been able to add, as evidenced by this new Partnership with TCG, is very exciting and is a testament to the acceptance and benefits of the VIP platform. This partnership will expand our reach into the organizations that TCG supports. We are confident this will be a superb partnership, and this will help fuel the growth of Crexendo and the VIP Platform."

About TCG

Telecom Consulting Group is a Technology Services Distributor based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and have been in business for over 31 years. TCG passes through 100% of the carrier bonuses to their partners, and TCG doesn't have quotas. TCG has over 6,000 nationwide partners and 20 channel managers across the country. TCG offers over 225 different carrier options for their partners to sell. TCG offers hands on support and excellent residual commission paid for as long as the customer stays on service.

TCG has an outstanding back office to serve their agents. They specialize in Fiber, COAX cable, Metro Ethernet, Hosted VoIP, UCaaS, CCaaS, Cloud, Cyber Security, SIP, 4G Wireless Internet, Colo, PRI, and Analog lines

About Crexendo

