Catalyst Advisors LP, an international executive recruitment and assessment firm singularly focused on life sciences, announced several executive promotions to support the firm's growth. Amy Bottoms and Borjana Fermaud were promoted to Partner, and Rose McGovern, Ph.D., was promoted to Director.

These leaders will continue to support Catalyst Advisors' ongoing efforts to build transformational boardrooms and executive leadership teams for organizations making life-changing scientific contributions.

"Our focus is to elevate rising leaders and reward their hard work to enable them to better serve our clients," said John Archer, Founder and Partner at Catalyst Advisors. "Amy, Borjana and Rose's robust recruiting expertise, exceptional client management skills, unwavering internal drive and strong leadership capabilities are integral to our firm as we expand our global footprint. Their collaborative working style and client-first approach embody our organization's core values, and we look forward to seeing each of them succeed in their new roles."

Based in Seattle, Amy Bottoms joined Catalyst Advisors six years ago with more than 25 years of life sciences recruiting experience. Amy delivers tremendous value to clients due to her expertise and results-driven mindset. Prior to joining Catalyst Advisors, Amy was an Engagement Manager at a global executive recruitment firm, where she specialized in providing talent solutions for Board Directors, general management executives and senior commercial and technical leaders across biopharma, healthcare IT, medical technology and healthcare services. Amy started her career as a Corporate Researcher at Microsoft. Amy earned a B.A. in English Literature and a Master of Library Science from the University of Washington.

Based in New York, Borjana Fermaud joined Catalyst Advisors in 2019 with more than 15 years of biopharmaceutical experience. During her tenure, Borjana's collaborative work ethic and ability to take on full-scale execution allowed her to succeed quickly. Prior to joining the firm, Borjana was Vice President of Relationship Management for GLG Institute, where she built and curated an ecosystem of industry leaders and subject matter experts to create a world-renowned platform for learning and mentorship. Previously, she was Chief of Staff to the Global CEO of Bayer Medical Care. Borjana earned an M.Sc. in Management from ESCP-EAP European School of Management.

Based in London, Rose McGovern, Ph.D., joined Catalyst Advisors in 2018. Her strong leadership skills have been instrumental for Catalyst Advisors' European expansion. Prior to this role, Rose was a Senior Research Associate for a reputable European executive recruitment firm focused on life sciences. Rose earned a BSc in Sports Health and Exercise Science from the University of Hull and a Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology from the University of Ulster.

For more information about Catalyst Advisors and our growing team, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com.

About Catalyst Advisors LP

Catalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting firm that is singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. The team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005349/en/

Contacts:

Peter Gavaris

pgavaris@theblissgrp.com