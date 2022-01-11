Andersen Global continues its Caribbean expansion with the addition of collaborating firm McW Todman Co., a law firm located on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

With a focus on corporate, real estate and estate planning, McW Todman provides services in areas including company law, banking, M&A, intellectual property, civil litigation, real estate, labor law and insolvency. The firm serves private clients as well as local and international companies, professional services firms, manufacturers and distributors.

"Our deep-rooted knowledge of the local legal environment, coupled with our client-focused approach, enables us to deliver comprehensive solutions of the highest professional standards for our clients," said Senior Partner Terrance B. Neale. "We look forward to working with the like-minded professionals of Andersen Global's member and collaborating firms to continue providing clients best-in-class solutions regardless of borders."

"McW Todman Co. is a team of experts whose solid legal practice and dedication to stewardship gives them a competitive edge in their market," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "This is another crucial addition in our Caribbean expansion strategy. Their extensive local experience and cross-border relationships in the region complement our global platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 325 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

