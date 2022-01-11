Alt 5 Sigma: ALT 5 Sigma to Launch NFT Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today that it will launch an NFT Marketplace to address the growing demand by institutional markets.

ALT 5 Sigma plans to launch of the NFT Marketplace is expected for the end of Q2, 2022. The ALT 5 NFT Marketplace will include but not limited to digital art, digital media such as sports videos, motion picture clips and music.

"The demand by our institutional clients over the past year has motivated our decision to launch our NFT Marketplace ahead of schedule," said Richard Groome, CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "With the institutional adoption of NFTs, this market will grow into a much larger, serious and structured marketplace in the near future," added Groome.

The NFT Market continued its growth in 2021 surpassing $23 billion in sales for the year and it is expected to continue its aggressive growth over the next 5 years. ALT 5's NFT Marketplace is to target the institutional market looking for "white label" services and interoperability without the high cost of transaction currently seen on existing marketplaces.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@alt5sigma.com

media@alt5sigma.com

Tel. 1.888.778.7091

SOURCE: ALT 5 Sigma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/682071/ALT-5-Sigma-to-Launch-NFT-Marketplace