Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
11.01.2022 | 15:56
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alt 5 Sigma: ALT 5 Sigma to Launch NFT Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today that it will launch an NFT Marketplace to address the growing demand by institutional markets.

ALT 5 Sigma plans to launch of the NFT Marketplace is expected for the end of Q2, 2022. The ALT 5 NFT Marketplace will include but not limited to digital art, digital media such as sports videos, motion picture clips and music.

"The demand by our institutional clients over the past year has motivated our decision to launch our NFT Marketplace ahead of schedule," said Richard Groome, CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "With the institutional adoption of NFTs, this market will grow into a much larger, serious and structured marketplace in the near future," added Groome.

The NFT Market continued its growth in 2021 surpassing $23 billion in sales for the year and it is expected to continue its aggressive growth over the next 5 years. ALT 5's NFT Marketplace is to target the institutional market looking for "white label" services and interoperability without the high cost of transaction currently seen on existing marketplaces.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@alt5sigma.com
media@alt5sigma.com
Tel. 1.888.778.7091

SOURCE: ALT 5 Sigma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682071/ALT-5-Sigma-to-Launch-NFT-Marketplace

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.