Prysmian Group Announces New Brand for its Aluminum Rod & Strip Business

ALASTA Advanced Aluminum Technologies introduced as premium brand with a full portfolio for best-in-class aluminum rod & strip products

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / With over 50-years of experience in providing aluminum raw materials to original equipment manufacturers, Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces the new brand for its Aluminum Rod & Strip Business. The new ALASTA brand reflects the historic and trusted legacies of ALCAN and General Cable while advancing towards the future as a premium brand with a full portfolio for best-in-class Aluminum Rod & Strip products, technologies and solutions to support countless applications including construction, utility, automotive, food, textile, electronic, electrical, welding and transportation.

"As part of our constant evolution, we are proud to introduce ALASTA as our new brand for our advanced aluminum technologies," said Richard Parvesse, SVP Industrial Specialties at Prysmian Group North America. "Our new brand is more than just a new name - it's a sign of our continued commitment to provide a better customer experience and to develop solutions and products that exceed the performance, quality, value and service requirements of our customers."

Prysmian Group is one of North America's leading suppliers of aluminum strip and aluminum rod. These high-quality products are produced using state-of-the-art technologies, are available in a variety of different rod alloys ranging from 1XXX through 6XXX as well as 8XXX, and are suitable for an array of mechanical or electrical applications which have been long trusted by original equipment manufacturers and by the electrical industry. ALASTA production processes are environmentally friendly using green raw materials and renewable energy sources.

"Our new ALASTA brand represents our strengthened commitment to our Rod & Strip business and to our customers and partners," said Scott Sander, VP Aluminum Rod & Strip Business at Prysmian Group North America". Our customers will see the same premium quality products they have come to trust from our legacy ALCAN and General Cable brands backed by an unmatched team of technical and service experts. ALASTA represents the quality, durability and reliability that is expected from Prysmian Group."

ALASTA products are made to precise customer specifications and are shipped across the globe to our broad customer base in North America, South America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Benefiting from a fully integrated supply chain and regional supply of aluminum, Prysmian's rod and strip output is strong and reliable.

For more information about ALASTA visit www.alasta.us

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 8 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and over 5,800 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire & cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Media Relations

David Paredes

Marketing & Communications NA

david.paredes@prysmiangroup.com

Justine David

Mower, on behalf of Prysmian Group

jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/682086/Prysmian-Group-Announces-New-Brand-for-its-Aluminum-Rod-Strip-Business