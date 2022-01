Aluminum bonding wire

TOKYO, Jan 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) has announced that its subsidiary, TANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Kanzaki-gun, Saga; Representative Director & President: Shigeru Iseki), which is engaged in the production of various types of bonding wires, will establish a new plant in Hangzhou City, China, for the production of aluminum bonding wires for power semiconductors. The plant is scheduled to commence operations in November of 2022.Construction of this new plant forms part of TANAKA Denshi Kogyo's plans to increase its production capacity for aluminum bonding wires by approximately three-fold by 2025 in order to meet the growing global demand associated with the growth of power semiconductors.TANAKA Denshi Kogyo has been producing various bonding wires and providing technical services at its subsidiary, TANAKA Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. in China, since 2001. With the recent imbalance of global supply and demand for semiconductors resulting in a worsening shortage of semiconductors, it has been a matter of urgency to establish a stable supply system for high-quality bonding wires as an important peripheral material for the semiconductor industry. To meet the growing demand associated with the domestic production of power semiconductors in China, in particular, the new plant will be established to provide a stable supply system for aluminum bonding wires.As a leading manufacturer of bonding wire, TANAKA Denshi Kogyo continues to contribute to the semiconductor industry by supplying countries around the world even during states of emergency.About power semiconductorsPower semiconductors are semiconductors that control and supply power (electricity) and are used in power supplies in electronic devices, motors, and switches. They are always used in electronic devices that have power circuits and are used in a wide range of applications, from everyday home appliances, such as PCs, smartphones, and televisions, to automotive and industrial equipment.Bonding wires for power semiconductors are required to have the capability to carry large currents in extreme conditions, and aluminum has already been used in many power device fields for its excellent bonding properties and moisture resistance.About TANAKA Denshi Kogyo bonding wiresTANAKA Denshi Kogyo has produced various types of bonding wire since its founding more than 50 years ago, and today it boasts a leading share of the global market. After establishing its first overseas production base in Singapore in 1978, the company has constructed additional production bases in Malaysia, China, and Taiwan. It now supplies its wires to countries engaged in the production of semiconductors around the world.Overview of the new plantPlant name: TANAKA Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. Jiangdong PlantTotal floor area: Approx. 11,000 m2Description of business: Production of aluminum bonding wiresStart of operations: November 2022Press release in PDF: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/202201_EN.pdfTANAKA Denshi Kogyo K.K.Headquarters: 2303-15, Yoshida, Yoshinogari-cho, Kanzaki-gun, SagaEstablished: 1961Representative: Representative Director & President: Shigeru IsekiCapital: 1.88 billion yenSales: 28,259,716,000 yen (FY2020 results)Number of employees: 819, including overseas subsidiaries, as of March 31, 2021TANAKA Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.Headquarters: F1 Area, West No.19 Street, North No.10 Street, Hangzhou Economic & Technological Development Zone, Hangzhou (310018), ZhejiangEstablished: 2001Representative: Shigeru Iseki, ChairmanAbout TANAKA Precious MetalsSince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a range of products and services. With 5,193 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, was 1,425.6 billion yen.Global industrial business websitehttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.comProduct inquiriesTANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/Press inquiriesTANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/Source: Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.