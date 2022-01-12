Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2022 | 09:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Re-platform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Markets will migrate the
trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to
a the Nordic Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) on February 21, 2022. 


Time schedule

January 7-14 MWAT registration in Member Portal 
--------------------------------------------------
January 21  MWAT "Rehearsal"          
--------------------------------------------------
January 22  Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) 1
--------------------------------------------------
January 26  Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) 2
--------------------------------------------------
January 29  Back-Up date: MWAT         
--------------------------------------------------
January 31  Back-Up date: MWAT         
--------------------------------------------------
February 7  Change to Production password (OUCH)
--------------------------------------------------
February 19  Production verification (Login Test)
--------------------------------------------------
February 21  Production launch          
--------------------------------------------------



Preparatory activities

To prepare for Market Wide Acceptance Tests (MWATs), to be arranged in the NDTS
Pre-Production environment, we encourage all participants to be active in the
testing available in NDTS Pre-Production environment as well as in our regular
EqD Test environment. 


Ports/Accesses

Please make sure that you have ordered a relevant setup of ports and accesses
for the NDTS Pre-Production (upcoming Production) environment well in time for
the MWAT: 


 -- Request for Pre-Production ports (FIX, OUCH, FIX Drop, ITCH re-request and
   GLIMPSE) can be submitted in the

Member Portal

Please note that up until two weeks before go-live, Pre-Production OUCH
   ports will be using temporary passwords. On February 7, the passwords will
   be updated with the production passwords.




 -- Request for Pre-Production market data access (ITCH, AMD) can be done using
   this

form




January 7-14: Registration for MWAT

Registration for MWAT is done in the Member Portal, see "My Required Actions"
on the start page (visible for user roles "Member Administrator" and
"Authorized Requestor IT"). Please register on Friday January 14 at the latest. 







January 21: MWAT "Rehearsal"



On Friday January 21, NDTS Pre-Production will be available during regular
trading hours for MWAT rehearsal. The following scheduled events will run
during that day: 



Time  Scheduled Event                             
 (CET)                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:10  Intraday add in instrument                       
    New strikes will be added be in the following option series:      
    OMXS302CXXXX                              
    OMXS302OYYYY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:30- Regulatory suspension                          
17:30  Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson    
     instruments.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker"                  
11:33  Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C 
11:40-  will participate in "Volatility Auction".               
11:43                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:00- Performance                               
12:20  The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members 
     to continue production like trading.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:30- Disturbance tests                            
12:40  Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and
     quotes are cancelled.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12:45  Failover                                
    Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers 
     failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your
     specific setup.                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Mandatory Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT)

Two Market Wide Acceptance Tests (with backup dates) will be arranged in
January in the NDTS Pre-Production environment. It is mandatory to participate
in at least one of the MWATs: 

 -- MWAT 1: Saturday January 22 (10:30-13:00 CET) 

 -- MWAT 2: Wednesday January 26 (17:30-20:00 CET) 

 -- Backup: Saturday January 29 (10:30-13:00 CET) 

 -- Backup: Monday January 31 (17:30-20:00 CET)




The detailed schedules for MWAT 1 and MWAT 2 can be found in this IT-Notice.



Please note that clearing & settlement verifications will not be available
during these tests. 

After MWAT, participating members should submit an MWAT report, either via
Member Portal (see "My Required Actions"), or via separate form to be made
available on the Re-platforming web page shortly. 



Production Launch

Detailed instructions for the launch weekend will be provided shortly,
including mandatory weekend confidence logon tests, as well as different
rollback and contingency scenarios. 





Genium INET and Test System Changes

On February 2, EqD Test that currently is connected to External Test 4 (EXT4)
as clearing instance will be redirected to External Test 1 (EXT1). As of
February 2, EXT4 will not be available for testing and end to end testing
should be done in EXT1. 

EXT1 will be upgraded to release 6.0.0200 on the same date. Testing hours in
EXT1 will at the same time be temporarily prolonged to replicate production in
order to match EqD Tests opening hours. 

An updated version of the Changes to Genium INET document including impact on
Trading Sessions and the EMIR Report is attached to this notice and is also
available in Member Portal. 


Re-platforming webpage

Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives
Trading System is available on the re-platforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 


Further information

For technical questions, please contact:
Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750

For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:
Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364
or
Riitta Pesiö
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6437

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036722
