NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Re-platform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform to a the Nordic Derivatives Trading System (NDTS) on February 21, 2022. Time schedule January 7-14 MWAT registration in Member Portal -------------------------------------------------- January 21 MWAT "Rehearsal" -------------------------------------------------- January 22 Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) 1 -------------------------------------------------- January 26 Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) 2 -------------------------------------------------- January 29 Back-Up date: MWAT -------------------------------------------------- January 31 Back-Up date: MWAT -------------------------------------------------- February 7 Change to Production password (OUCH) -------------------------------------------------- February 19 Production verification (Login Test) -------------------------------------------------- February 21 Production launch -------------------------------------------------- Preparatory activities To prepare for Market Wide Acceptance Tests (MWATs), to be arranged in the NDTS Pre-Production environment, we encourage all participants to be active in the testing available in NDTS Pre-Production environment as well as in our regular EqD Test environment. Ports/Accesses Please make sure that you have ordered a relevant setup of ports and accesses for the NDTS Pre-Production (upcoming Production) environment well in time for the MWAT: -- Request for Pre-Production ports (FIX, OUCH, FIX Drop, ITCH re-request and GLIMPSE) can be submitted in the Member Portal Please note that up until two weeks before go-live, Pre-Production OUCH ports will be using temporary passwords. On February 7, the passwords will be updated with the production passwords. -- Request for Pre-Production market data access (ITCH, AMD) can be done using this form January 7-14: Registration for MWAT Registration for MWAT is done in the Member Portal, see "My Required Actions" on the start page (visible for user roles "Member Administrator" and "Authorized Requestor IT"). Please register on Friday January 14 at the latest. January 21: MWAT "Rehearsal" On Friday January 21, NDTS Pre-Production will be available during regular trading hours for MWAT rehearsal. The following scheduled events will run during that day: Time Scheduled Event (CET) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10:10 Intraday add in instrument New strikes will be added be in the following option series: OMXS302CXXXX OMXS302OYYYY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:30- Regulatory suspension 17:30 Suspension of Ericsson. Orders will be removed from all Ericsson instruments. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:30- Volatility Auction "Circuit Breaker" 11:33 Volatility Auction on OMXS302C Future. Orders & Quotes in OMXS302C 11:40- will participate in "Volatility Auction". 11:43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:00- Performance 12:20 The aim is to test realistic but high load generated by Nasdaq. Members to continue production like trading. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:30- Disturbance tests 12:40 Trading Halt on all Markets a so called "Technical Halt". All orders and quotes are cancelled. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12:45 Failover Intra Site Failover. Failover from customers primary port to customers failover port. Verify that cancel on disconnect works according to your specific setup. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mandatory Market Wide Acceptance Test (MWAT) Two Market Wide Acceptance Tests (with backup dates) will be arranged in January in the NDTS Pre-Production environment. It is mandatory to participate in at least one of the MWATs: -- MWAT 1: Saturday January 22 (10:30-13:00 CET) -- MWAT 2: Wednesday January 26 (17:30-20:00 CET) -- Backup: Saturday January 29 (10:30-13:00 CET) -- Backup: Monday January 31 (17:30-20:00 CET) The detailed schedules for MWAT 1 and MWAT 2 can be found in this IT-Notice. Please note that clearing & settlement verifications will not be available during these tests. After MWAT, participating members should submit an MWAT report, either via Member Portal (see "My Required Actions"), or via separate form to be made available on the Re-platforming web page shortly. Production Launch Detailed instructions for the launch weekend will be provided shortly, including mandatory weekend confidence logon tests, as well as different rollback and contingency scenarios. Genium INET and Test System Changes On February 2, EqD Test that currently is connected to External Test 4 (EXT4) as clearing instance will be redirected to External Test 1 (EXT1). As of February 2, EXT4 will not be available for testing and end to end testing should be done in EXT1. EXT1 will be upgraded to release 6.0.0200 on the same date. Testing hours in EXT1 will at the same time be temporarily prolonged to replicate production in order to match EqD Tests opening hours. An updated version of the Changes to Genium INET document including impact on Trading Sessions and the EMIR Report is attached to this notice and is also available in Member Portal. Re-platforming webpage Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivatives Trading System is available on the re-platforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Further information For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 or Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036722