East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
GlobeNewswire
10.01.2022 | 13:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of Exchange membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. have decided to cease their Exchange membership at
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, January 7th,
2022. The trading id for ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. is FBN. 

ABN AMRO Clearing Bank N.V. will remain Clearing only member at Nasdaq.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning
Kruse by telephone number +46 8 405 7381. 



Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036375
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
