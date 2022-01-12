- (PLX AI) - Dustin shares rose almost 4% after first-quarter earnings beat expectations on all metrics.
- • Dustin Q1 revenue SEK 6,247 million vs. estimate SEK 5,900 million, while adjusted EBITA was SEK 301 million, higher than consensus of SEK 287 million
- • Organic growth of 11% was especially positive, coming in almost 2 percentage points above consensus, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • SME's and LCP segments grew by about 12% and 13% respectively, with SME margins strong, Kepler said
- • Kepler reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 121
