- (PLX AI) - Elekta shares fell 4% after Philips issued a profit warning this morning.
- • Philips Q4 revenue is below consensus and below the company's earlier expectations as global supply chain shortages have intensified, the company said
- • However, the move in Elekta's shares is exaggerated, analysts at Carnegie said
- • Even though Philips is a partner to Elekta, there are no more read-overs for Elekta than for other medtech companies, Carnegie said
- • The supply chain situation should not have changed for Elekta, the analysts said, maintaining a buy rating on the stock
