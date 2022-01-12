Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) announced today that Mr. Peter Londa, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti & Company January Virtual Winter Small Cap Conference, taking place on January 19-20, 2022.

The presentation will begin on January 19th at 3:15 pm ET and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-HQJ2zHKQPGr-ZXwM5wMSw

Tantalus will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To register for the presentation or a one-on-one meeting, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you are not required to be a Sidoti & Company client.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Tantalus:

Jacquie Hudson

Marketing Communications Manager

613-552-4244 | jhudson@tantalus.com

Linda Armstrong

Investor Relations

647-456-9223 | larmstrong@tantalus.com

Website: www.tantalus.com

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/tantalus

Twitter: @TantalusCorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109740