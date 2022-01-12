Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Dallas Arboretum Presents Dallas Blooms: Birds in Paradise Feb. 19 to Apr. 10

More than 500,000 spring-blooming flowers usher in spring from Feb. 19 to Apr. 10

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Spring will come to life at the Dallas Arboretum's Dallas Blooms: Birds in Paradise from February 19 to April 10, 2022. Named by Southern Living as one of "The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South," Dallas Blooms is the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest. Presented by Veritex Community Bank, Dallas Blooms will feature larger-than-life peacock topiaries along with more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs to create the largest and most colorful floral display in the Southwest. An explosion of spring flowers comes from 100 varieties of spring bulbs, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.

Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Jim Ryan said, "Springtime is one of the best times to experience the garden in full bloom, with plenty to see and do. Our Birds in Paradise theme doesn't just stop with our stunning topiaries. We've filled Dallas Blooms with an exceptional variety of bird talks, expert hikes throughout the garden, bird flight shows, demonstrations and more. In A Tasteful Place, we've also created bird-themed demonstrations and tastings."

Dallas Blooms includes plenty for everyone including Mommy and Me Mondays, Tiny Tot Tuesdays, Cool Thursdays Concerts and music. Special events include Spring Break (week of March 14); the 5th annual Food and Wine Festival on March 24-26, Easter weekend (April 15-17).

Visitors can enjoy live music throughout the garden. On the weekends midday and other select dates, guests can enjoy live and piano performances in Jeanne's Pavilion. On Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can head to the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn - the perfect place to picnic - and listen to the sounds of North Texas' best party bands.

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, added, "There is something for everyone at Dallas Blooms, and we've been told we have the largest display of tulips in a public garden outside of Holland. As the tulips bloom throughout the festival, the finale is the mass flowering of the garden's collection of 3,000 azaleas that bloom along with the Japanese cherry trees, ushering in spring with vibrant color everywhere."

A Tasteful Place:

In A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre potager garden inspired by the movement toward growing, preparing and eating fresh, sustainable, locally-grown food, there are plenty of demonstrations. These events listed below are free with paid garden admission.

Daily: Samples of the hero vegetable

Mondays: Dallas College Cooks Demonstrations at 11 a.m.

Tuesdays: Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations at 11 a.m.

Wednesdays and Thursdays: Cheftastic Cooking Demonstrations at 11 a.m. (check the website)

Fridays: Learn to Grow Fridays with Master Gardeners, the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural Staff and local experts at 11 a.m.

There are also paid workshops and cooking classes of all kinds for child and parent/caregiver, couples and individuals. For the latest, visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/visitor-information/gardens-and-pavilions/a-tasteful-place/

Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden:

Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children's Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/childrensadventuregarden.

Tickets/Information:

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. No walk-ups are available for purchase. For the latest information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms.

Special Day Discounts:

Discounts include BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) on Wednesdays (except for March 16) and C.C. Young Senior Living Thursdays (those who are 65 years and older receive discounted admission and 20% off in the Gift Store).

Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Veritex Community Bank

Topiary Sponsors: JHP/Urban Designs, Texas Telcom Credit Union

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime festival admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $11 purchased online. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

