Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - Plantable Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the "NEO"), as of market open on January 12, 2022, under the symbol "PLBL."

As part of its investor awareness program, Plantable is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company for an initial period of 12 months. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Plantable and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the NEO in providing the services to Plantable.

About Plantable Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported lifestyle change program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in performance, health and well-being, by bringing together plant-based meals, personalized coaching support and lifestyle tools to empower people to change their dietary habits.

About the Neo Exchange Inc.

The Neo Exchange Inc. is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the references in this news release to the listing of the Company's common shares on the NEO and the timing thereof constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Notice to Investors - Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

