Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Halo Collective sichert sich 30 Mio. USD zusätzlichen Umsatz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881341 ISIN: US9258151029 Ticker-Symbol: VCV 
Tradegate
11.01.22
11:12 Uhr
98,50 Euro
-3,50
-3,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,00103,0015:47
101,00102,0015:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2022 | 15:05
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vicor Corporation: Vicor adds new Global Automotive Segment Director

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced the appointment of Chinmaya Joshi ("CJ") as Global Automotive Segment Director. Chinmaya joins Vicor from the Jaguar Land Rover group where he served as a Senior Manager for powertrain power electronics.

Chinmaya brings deep automotive industry experience, leading DC-DC converter design and development teams for HEV, PHEV and BEV vehicle platforms for over ten years. His primary role at Vicor will be to support the expansion of the OEM customer base, tier-one suppliers and automotive system partners through high-density modular solutions for electrification.

"To address fleet electrification with a robust funnel of OEM and tier-one opportunities, Chinmaya will add significant bench strength to our global automotive team," said Patrick Wadden, Global Vice President of the automotive business unit.

Chinmaya earned a Bachelor of Technology in Materials Science and Engineering (Semiconductor Physics) at the College of Engineering, Pune India and a Master's of Science degree at Cornell University.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for our customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Our easy-to-deploy power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point-of-load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com (http://www.vicorpower.com)

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.
FPA and MCM are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

Media contacts:

Stephen Germino
Media Relations & PR, Director/Vicor Corporation
978.749.8243
sgermino@vicorpower.com (mailto:sgermino@vicorpower.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eac2b3d-98fb-430c-841d-106292436a4a (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eac2b3d-98fb-430c-841d-106292436a4a)


VICOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.