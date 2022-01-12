Vicor Corporation: Vicor adds new Global Automotive Segment Director

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced the appointment of Chinmaya Joshi ("CJ") as Global Automotive Segment Director. Chinmaya joins Vicor from the Jaguar Land Rover group where he served as a Senior Manager for powertrain power electronics.



Chinmaya brings deep automotive industry experience, leading DC-DC converter design and development teams for HEV, PHEV and BEV vehicle platforms for over ten years. His primary role at Vicor will be to support the expansion of the OEM customer base, tier-one suppliers and automotive system partners through high-density modular solutions for electrification.

"To address fleet electrification with a robust funnel of OEM and tier-one opportunities, Chinmaya will add significant bench strength to our global automotive team," said Patrick Wadden, Global Vice President of the automotive business unit.

Chinmaya earned a Bachelor of Technology in Materials Science and Engineering (Semiconductor Physics) at the College of Engineering, Pune India and a Master's of Science degree at Cornell University.

