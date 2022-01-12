Registration with two world-leading regulators boosts on-ramp provider's credibility

Ramp Swaps LLC (Ramp US), a crypto payments infrastructure provider, has registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), enabling it to operate legally in 38 states and paving the way for further expansion into the United States.

Gartner predicts 20% of large enterprises will use digital currencies by 2024. But today, purchasing assets remains complex and organizations looking to embrace blockchain based currencies face technological, regulatory, legal, and strategic challenges.

Ramp's core product, which handles onboarding, know your customer (KYC) and fraud detection while at the same time improving user experience, has sought to demonstrate its customer centricity, ease of use and trustworthiness from the outset. Regulation is therefore critical. Earlier in 2021, Ramp Swaps Ltd (Ramp UK). was only the eighth crypto assets firm to be registered as a cryptoassets business by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Ramp Link sp. z.o.o. was also the first on-ramping company in the world to receive an open banking registration from The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), in 2020.

Founded in 2018, Ramp has swiftly risen to become one of Europe's most exciting start-ups, raising $52.7m Series A. In 2021, the company grew its transaction volumes 30x while tripling its team in just six months. Ramp Group is partnered with more than 400 developers worldwide, including the likes of Axie Infinity, Mozilla, Opera Browser and Dapper Labs, and is the exclusive on-ramping partner for Sorare, the blockchain-based game that raised a $680m Series B round earlier this year, at a valuation of $4.3bn. The FinCEN registration means Ramp US can offer an array of highly sophisticated services to its patterns in the US.

"Our view has always been that, to lead in this market, on-ramp providers must earn the trust of their partners and users. So we have taken every measure to meet, if not exceed, the relevant legal and financial standards that apply to us, no matter how stringent. With regulatory registration on both sides of The Atlantic, Ramp Group is well positioned to partner with firms of any size, from emerging NFT platforms, through to blue chip, multinational organizations," said Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO and co-founder at Ramp Group.

Ramp's investors include NFX, Galaxy Digital and Seedcamp, Firstminute Capital, with angel investors including the likes of Taavet Hinrikus (Wise) and Francesco Simonesci (TrueLayer).

About Ramp (Ramp Network)

Ramp (Ramp Network) is a full-stack payment infrastructure for crypto assets. It offers an SDK for implementing crypto purchases directly in the apps and wallets both web and mobile. Saving users from the need to jump to another app to buy crypto assets, Ramp makes the whole process easier and brings crypto-enabled apps to the mainstream.

Editor's Notes:

Ramp Group is a group of companies that develop and a full-stack payment infrastructure for crypto assets, that operate under a parent company Ramp Network Inc, registered in the US.

Ramp Swaps LLC is a US limited liability company, with its registered office address 8 The Green, STE B, Dover, Country of Kent, DE 19901, registered as a money services business registered by the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

Ramp Swaps Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales, that offers the on-ramping Ramp Application to its users. It is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority.

Ramp Link Sp. z o. o. is a company registered in Poland that is registered as Account Information Service Provider with Poland's Financial Supervision Authority and thus holds an Open Banking License in the EU.

Ramp Network Sp. z o. o. is a company registered in Poland that develops software (including Ramp Application) and offers customer service to Ramp users.

