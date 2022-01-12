CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey, Inc., Achieves Key Revenue Milestone With Purchase Order Of Its Functional Mushroom Products

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company "), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. is pleased to announce its first purchase order in the amount of $50,000.00 of its functional mushroom-infused coffee line, from innovative marketing firm "Union Marketing."

"This purchase order demonstrates the dedicated work our team has put into not only developing tasty functional coffees but also to our desire for PsyKey's products to stand out and be noticed. We are confident this purchase order will be the first of many to go in line with our nearing e-commerce launch. These steps and milestones will help us to meet our goal of generating ongoing revenue, and working toward getting the shell status removed from the Company." Said Amar Bhatal, President of CeCors, Inc.

PsyKey's functional mushroom-infused coffee is created by combining the highest quality, 100% fair trade organic Arabica coffee beans with powerful functional mushrooms, that have been used and consumed for thousands of years. These mushrooms provide a functional benefit to your great-tasting cup of coffee. Used in eastern traditional medicine for thousands of years and said to promote a stronger memory and sharper focus to boost the immune system and increase recovery times, functional mushrooms will truly help optimize your routine.

"What stemmed from a tenant/landlord relationship has now blossomed into an exciting new opportunity. We have had the opportunity to try some of the upcoming products and were very impressed. We believe this is an opportunity for us to develop a subscription model with PsyKey for our over 750,000 members and their families. The functionality of the products is exciting especially when looking at boosting workplace productivity and employee satisfaction." Said Tim Hirasawa Chief Financial Officer of Union Marketing.

Union Marketing

Union Marketing is a creative marketing firm focused on BRINGING INNOVATION TO UNIONS. We assist unions and associations alike in building successful promotional campaigns and modernizing their communications through innovative products and services.

Unionized since 2013, our staff have a unique understanding of union culture and issues surrounding the labour movement. Through this understanding, we are able to provide clients with the services that are most effective in cultivating a thriving membership.

www.unionmarketing.ca

About PsyKey, Inc.

PsyKey, Inc specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology-based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to psychedelic PsyKey believes in the magic of mushrooms.

As part of our optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals and is engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

