Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Results from Rock Sampling Program MoGold And PG Highway Projects, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce results of ongoing exploration on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team headed by Mathieu Piché, PhD, OGQ, conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties. The objective of this first pass over the claim blocks was to sample historically documented mineralized areas as well as prospect for potentially new mineralized zones. A total of 103 rock samples were obtained and submitted to ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or for analysis.

Sixty-nine samples were obtained from the MoGold Property and twenty-four samples were obtained from the PG Highway Property. Some elements of interest returned elevated values, including a series of channel samples that returned elevated copper of 921 and 959 ppm in an area of sampling on the MoGold claims. The highest gold values were returned from channel samples taken from the PG Highway claims, with 0.035 grams per tonne, 0.019 grams per tonne, and 0.015 grams per tonne from samples that were highly mineralized with pyrite. Samples with elevated copper and/or gold were noted in some cases to contain elevated silver (to 0.65 ppm). The below table summarizes the more significant rock sampling results.

Table 1 - Summary of rock grab and channel sampling

Sample # LithoCode UTM E UTM N Sample Type Auppm Agppm Cuppm B0116796 V3B PY 298689 5353926 Channel <0.001 0.595 921 B0116797 V3B Si+ PY 298688 5353926 Channel <0.001 0.559 959 B0116803 V1B 30% PY SSM 304662 5352430 Channel 0.035 0.647 80.5 B0116806 v1b po qz 10% py 304631 5352423 Channel 0.015 0.498 44.1 B0116810 V1B GOSSAN 304629 5352420 Channel 0.019 0.45 89.5 B0116750 V3B / I2D 297805 5354263 Grab 0.007 0.586 472 B0116759 M8 PY 298682 5353865 Grab <0.001 0.52 788 B0116765 V3B 298705 5353945 Grab <0.001 0.271 278 B0116768 V3B 298804 5354006 Grab <0.001 0.237 433

The Black Tusk geological team continues to assess the results of this preliminary rock sampling program. Dr Mathieu Piché notes that there is a potential for volcanogenic massive sulphide deposition based upon the geology and some of the geochemical characteristics, as well as the presence of near-massive to massive pyrite located on the PG Highway claims. Historic diamond drilling of this mineralized zone returned up to 9.6 metres of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks (see previous news release). This VMS potential will be further evaluated in the coming weeks, with plans for geophysical surveying (deep penetrating electromagnetics) and diamond drilling as possible future work in 2022.

The ground exploration was guided in part by the results of an airborne magnetic survey completed earlier in 2021. Geophysique TMC completed a total of 153 line kilometres of survey with a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer. The results of the survey provided highly detailed geophysical images that indicate elongate magnetic features crossing the PG Highway and MoGold Properties.

The 2021 rock samples were analyzed by ALS Lab ME-MS61L 4-acid digestion super trace analysis that provides results for 48 elements. The samples were also analyzed for gold by ALS Lab AU-ICP21 process using fire assay and ICP-AES analysis. Twelve sample were also analyzed for potential platinum and palladium using ALS Lab process PGM-MS23L super trace analysis using fire assay with ICP-MS analysis.

Black Tusk inserted nine check materials into the sample stream, including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples as part of their QA/QC procedure. A summary of the inserted materials performance is provided in the table below. All of the standards performed within 2 standard deviations (2SD) from the certified values for gold and copper. The duplicates analysis show no variation in values for gold, and less than 2% variation in values for copper. The blank materials that were inserted into the sample stream were taken from drill core that was visually determined to be void of metals, however, the gold and copper values are slightly elevated, suggesting that another choice of material should be considered.

Table 2 - Standard, Duplicate, and Blank performance

OREAS 231 Certified Au AU 2SD low Au 2SD high Certified Cu Cu 2SD Low Cu 2SD High 0.542 0.512 0.573 161 143 178 Check Samples Sample id Type Au Cu Within 2SD B0116725 Oreas 231 0.54 162 B0116775 Oreas 231 0.535 164 B0116795 Oreas 231 0.539 167.5 B0116808 Oreas 231 0.546 165.5 DUPLICATES Acceptable B0116744 Original <0.001 183 B0116745 DUP <0.001 180 B0116789 Original 0.001 248 B0116790 DUP 0.001 256 BLANKS B0116710 Blank 0.002 199 B0116812 Blank 0.003 205

The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as who is defined under National Instrument 43 101, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in the press release.

Cautionary Statement

Figure 1 - MoGold and PG Highway claims: total field magnetic survey results and rock sample locations.

