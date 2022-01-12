NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (03/22)

Please be informed that due to the EqD Test system availability, the ex-dates announced in the exchange notice 242/21 have been moved. To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the following Corporate Actions on the following dates: Ex-date Underlying Corporate action 2022-01-17 EMBRAC Split 2:1 2022-01-18 NELES Merger (ticker change from NELES to VALMT) 2022-01-19 MAERSK Spinoff (basket method) For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036789