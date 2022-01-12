Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
12.01.2022 | 17:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (03/22)

Please be informed that due to the EqD Test system availability, the ex-dates
announced in the exchange notice 242/21 have been moved. 

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the
following Corporate Actions on the following dates: 

Ex-date     Underlying   Corporate action

2022-01-17  EMBRAC     Split 2:1

2022-01-18  NELES       Merger (ticker change from NELES to VALMT)

2022-01-19  MAERSK     Spinoff (basket method)

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036789
