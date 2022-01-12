Newsflare Closes Series B Investment Round

Global Leader In User-Generated Video Secures US$6.8Million Investment

From UK Venture Funds Foresight Group And Edge Investments

Investment To Fund Corporate Operations Including Newly Launched Los Angeles-Based Newsflare Studios AsCompany Expands Into Original Programming

LONDON, UK, NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Leading global user-generated video (UGV) licensing platform and media industry marketplace Newsflare has closed a Series B accelerator investment round of US$6.8 million dollars led by Foresight Group together with existing investor EdgeInvestments, both UK-based Technology, Media and Technology (TMT) venture firms.

The investment round is earmarked to further Newsflare's worldwide operations, including the expansion of Newsflare Studios, the company's Los Angeles-based production hub established to serve the US and international markets as a resource for original content utilizing its unparalleled library of more than 280,000 - and growing - video assets.

Through the company's distribution partnerships with the world's most prominent social media platforms, Newsflare has achieved over 1.3 billion annual views of its content andreturned more than US$11 million to its base of 45,000+ on-the-scene filmers. At the center of its media licensing operations, Newsflare's proprietary Trust Algorithm instantly authenticates IP ownership and allows customers - including the world's leading media companies, brands, agencies and social media platforms - to discover and license UGV content quickly and safely.

Announcing the funding round, Jon Cornwell, Newsflare's CEO and Co-founder said: "Video continues to dominate the media landscape with consumption levels rising across a range of formats - online, social, connected and linear TV. Producers, advertisers and publishers want 'raw and authentic' content to connect with audiences who are devoting an increasing proportion of their attention to UGV capturing what Newsflare has coined 'The Greatest Show on Earth'."

"We're delighted to welcome Foresight Group as a new investor in Newsflare at a time when the Creator Economy is being recognized as one of the commercial opportunities of the age."

Investment will also help fund three key drivers of growth:

- To further the development and introduction of Newsflare's advanced platform designed to power the search and discovery experience for buyers, enhance the upload and monetization experience for creators and build upon the Trust Algorithm, Newsflare's well-established rights clearance solution.

- To expand the market-share of Newsflare Marketplace across the UK, US, Europe, and SE Asia, helping publishers, TV producers, brands and advertisers harness the power of UGV to attract and engage audiences and generate new revenue streams.

- To grow Newsflare's social media presence, attracting ever-greater consumer audiences as the company continues to offer compelling user-generated video from its industry-leading content marketplace.

Lindsay Duebendorfer, Investment Manager, Foresight Group commented: "We are looking forward to supporting Newsflare in continuing its impressive growth trajectory over the coming years, as UGV content is increasingly utilized as a key source of engaging media content. The team have extensive experience and we are pleased they have selected Foresight as their partner at this exciting inflexion point."

Edge Investments added: "We have backed Newsflare since 2016 and have been impressed by the progress achieved to date. We're pleased to continue supporting the business and welcome Foresight onboard."

"My thanks go out to the Newsflare team, right around the world. Their passion and commitment to our vision, our values and our mission are what has made us successful so far and are what make the next stage of our journey so exciting. Finally, thanks also to our existing investors for their unwavering belief and support over the years," added Cornwell.

About Newsflare

Life, with all its color and craziness, sights and sounds, triumphs and tragedies, is the greatest show on earth. A spectacle that demands to be shared with audiences everywhere, through engaging captivating and enthralling user-generated video. Newsflare's constantly growing global membership of filmers are out there capturing life as it happens, uploading new clips all day, every day, to our huge, ever-expanding vault. It's alive with diverse, emotionally powerful content and fresh ideas that will resonate deeply with anyone audience on any platform - and we've made it quick and easy to search, select and license your clips. Moments that matter are being captured everywhere, all the time, and your audiences are hungry to see them. So, dive into Newsflare, and give them a front-row seat to the greatest show on earth. https://www.newsflare.com

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group was founded in 1984 and is a leading listed infrastructure and private equity investment manager. With a long-established focus on ESG and sustainability-led strategies, it aims to provide attractive returns to its institutional and private investors from hard-to-access private markets. Foresight manages over 300 infrastructure assets with a focus on solar and onshore wind assets, bioenergy and waste, as well as renewable energy enabling projects, energy efficiency management solutions, social and core infrastructure projects and sustainable forestry assets. Its private equity team manages eight regionally focused investment funds across the UK, supporting over 120 SMEs. Foresight operates from 12 offices across six countries in Europe and Australia with AUM of £8.1 billion as at 30 September 2021. Foresight Group Holdings Limited listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in February 2021.

https://www.fsg-investors.com/

About Edge Investments

Edge invests in creativity, serving as the bridge between creative entrepreneurs who are under-served by the world of finance. Edge provides forward-thinking investors with the opportunity to put their financial capital - alongside Edge's intellectual capital and our own financial capital behind some of the best entrepreneurs in this sector which accounts for nearly 15% of the whole economy.

https://edge.vc

