

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc. (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported Thursday Group Retail like-for-like sales in the 19 weeks to January 8, excluding VAT and fuel, increased 2.6 percent from last year. The LFL retail growth was 8.2 percent on a two year- pre-pandemic basis.



Group Retail LFL sales in the third quarter increased 2.4 percent, and in the Christmas period grew 3.2 percent, both from last year.



All regions, except ROI, recorded higher sales.



Group Retail two-year LFL sales were up 7.9 percent in the third quarter and 8.7 percent in the Christmas period.



Looking ahead, Tesco said it now expects retail operating profit slightly above the top-end of previous 2.5 billion pounds to 2.6 billion pounds guidance range as a result of stronger than expected sales to date.



The company expects Bank operating profit to be between 160 million pounds and 200 million pounds.



Ken Murphy, Chief Executive, said, 'Despite growing cost pressures and supply chain challenges in the industry, we continued to invest to protect availability, doubled down on our commitment to deliver great value and offered our strongest ever festive range. ..we outperformed the market, growing market share and strengthening our value position.'







