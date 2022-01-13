ERS electronic, the world leader in the market of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, announces the appointment of Mark Wachter as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Following its strong financial performance and all-time high revenue in 2021, ERS is expanding its C-level executive team with a new member. Wachter will be responsible for all financial operations of ERS worldwide, effective immediately.

Prior to joining ERS, Wachter served as Head of Controlling and Finance for Beissbarth GmbH, a leading provider of innovative workshop equipment for vehicle mobility. He brings more than 21 years of experience from various financial positions and executive roles in automotive and electronic manufacturing companies like Bosch and Porsche.

"Mark has a proven track record of financial leadership and delivering great results, so we're thrilled to have him on board," said Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic. "As we continue to scale ERS, Mark's extensive financial experience and operational discipline make him the perfect candidate to help drive our growth strategy."

"Since its foundation in 1970, ERS has built an outstanding reputation in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company is continuing to innovate and growing at a faster rate than ever, so it is a very exciting time to join this amazing and ambitious team," said Wachter. "I'm looking forward to stepping into the role as CFO and helping ERS execute its strategic priorities and further strengthen its financial performance."

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH, based around Munich, has been providing innovative thermal management solutions to the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation, notably with its fast and accurate air cooling-based thermal chuck systems for test temperatures ranging from -65°C to +550°C for analytical, parameter-related and manufacturing probing. ERS also supplies the Advanced Packaging market with its fully automatic and manual debonding and warpage adjust tools used in the production of 200 and 300 mm eWLB device packages. On a broader scale, ERS supports not only eWLB but many other Fan-Out Wafer-Level-Packaging (FOWLP) and Panel-Level-Packaging (FOPLP) technologies up to 650 x 650 mm format.

