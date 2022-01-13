DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: January 12, 2022

The second coupon payment of the covered bonds in the nominal value of TRY 400,000,000 with a maturity of 380 days coupon payments; is done on 12.01.2022.

Board Decision Date 03.09.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 3,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Covered Bonds Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Covered Bond Maturity Date 21.07.2022 Maturity (Day) 380 Interest Rate Type Fixed Coupon Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRPGRAN72214 Starting Date of Sale 05.07.2021 Ending Date of Sale 05.07.2021 Maturity Starting Date 06.07.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 250,000,000 Coupon Number 4 Redemption Date 21.07.2022 Payment Date 21.07.2022

Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate - Payment Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly Yearly Compound Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) (%) Made? 1 09.10.2021 08.10.2021 11.10.2021 4,75 11,875,000 Yes 2 12.01.2022 11.01.2022 12.01.2022 4,75 11,875,000 Yes 3 17.04.2022 15.04.2022 18.04.2022 4,75 4 21.07.2022 20.07.2022 21.07.2022 4,75 Principal/ Maturity Date 21.07.2022 20.07.2022 21.07.2022 250.000.000 Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

