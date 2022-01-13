- (PLX AI) - Einhell FY revenue EUR 920 million vs. estimate EUR 890 million.
- • Einhell sees 2022 revenue growth of 5% to 10%
- • Says raw material situation and the production and freight capacities are still tense, which could lead to delays in delivery at our suppliers
- • Nevertheless, the Einhell Group is very confident and optimistic to face the economic challenges
- • Einhell Group ordered the product quantities necessary for the realization of the planning much earlier and increased stocks in all sales regions significantly
