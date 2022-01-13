ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's Nifter, a Music NFT Marketplace Executes Minting Agreement with Grammy Nominated Singer, Song Writer and Humanitarian Melky Jean to list One-of-a Kind NFT for Sale

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today its music NFT marketplace Nifter that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace has executed a minting agreement with Grammy Nominated Singer, Song Writer and Humanitarian Melky Jean to list a one of a kind NFT for sale. The Melky Jean NFT is expected to be listed for sale during this quarter.

Melky Jean aka Melky Sedeck is a Grammy Nominated Singer, Song Writer and Humanitarian who happens to be the younger sister of Fugees founder Wyclef Jean. Melky has worked with and performed with artists such as Carlos Santana, Sinead O'Connor, Beyonce, Shakira, Destinys Child, Regina Belle, The Roots, Black Eye Peas, Outkast, Mobb Deep, Sara Mclaughlin, Patti Labelle and more.

Melky's vocals can be found on soundtracks like Showtime's hit series "The CHI", movies such as: "Love Jones", "Little Nikki", "Two Can Play That Game"," The Hurricane". She is the voice of Sanaa Lathan in HBO's Original Movie "Disappearing Acts"

Her press book contains over 100 magazine publications from around the world. Melky has been critically acclaimed by Rolling Stones magazine naming her one of the best underground acts, Vibe magazine and even Cosmopolitan magazine went as far as to compare her to a young Glades Knight.

If she isn't touring with her brother Wyclef Jean, she can be found performing with her band doing "A Tribute To Soul Music". In the show, Melky incorporates her own original songs with some of her favorite soul legends like Betty Wright, Joe Cocker, Celia Cruz and Tina Turner to name a few.

Given her extensive and broad entertainment career, she has still made time to pay it forward. Her most gratifying accomplishment to date is an organization she has founded, The Carma Foundation. A nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of women and children in her native homeland Haiti. www.Carmafoundation.org

Further information can be found online at http://melkyjean.com/, https://twitter.com/MelkyJean, https://www.instagram.com/therealmelkyjean/?hl=en, https://www.facebook.com/MelkyJean, https://open.spotify.com/artist/6FZOOxHf2O9P3ClFOWnnn4 , https://soundcloud.com/melky-jean, https://www.youtube.com/user/melkyjean, and https://www.tiktok.com/@melkyjean?lang=en.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of Clickstream stated, "It is a great pleasure getting to know Melky and her team. The tapestry being woven between our organizations is nothing short of divine. We look forward to a wonderfully long relationship."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently under construction as ClickStream considers revamping the Platform to give it a new improved form, structure and appearance. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ .

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world.

