UMAX Group Corp.: UMAX GROUP CORP. - UMAX Announces Season 2 of Comedy Specials in Downtown LA

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has announced Season 2 of its comedy specials under its Funny Media Group imprint. FMG will commence filming March 6, 2022, with a goal of 100 specials.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO) says Season 2 will feature new comedians, new sets, new graphics, and a new energy.

"We literally have comedians calling us and texting us every single day to get in on Season 2," Fletcher says. "We've made some changes to the look, and we are excited to get started."

Season One featured 206 total specials, 75 of which have been released on YouTube. Those specials have racked up more than 1.8M views and FMG is on pace to hit 100,000 subscribers in a few months.

"People are loving this project," Fletcher says. "Both the viewers and the comedians themselves and the stature of the Comedy Cube has risen fast."

The "Comedy Cube" is the 6,000-sq.ft. location in Downtown Los Angeles where all the specials are taped.

Fletcher announced that FMG will also co-sponsor Laughter Hours-aka Steven Briggs Comedy Night. This once-a-month comedy project includes musical entertainment, new and upcoming comics, and an array of sponsors.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 20 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition.

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

