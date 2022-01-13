EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")
13 January 2022
Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF
Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £35 million fundraising that concluded on 7 January 2022 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 11 January 2022. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £37.2 million.
The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes.
Enquiries:
Travelex
For other enquiries:
-END-
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
|Internet:
|https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
|ISIN:
|XS2248458049, XS2248456936
|WKN:
|A284QJ
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1268540
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1268540 13.01.2022