SAN JOSE, CA, Jan 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Robin.io, a leader in Kubernetes data management for enterprise applications and operators of 5G solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, to offer an (XaaS) Everything-as-a-Service solution. The XaaS solution will leverage the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP) to deliver enterprise applications and 5G services effectively."Built on the foundation of cloud-native, zero-touch automation and open architectures, the integrated marketplace solution will enable CSPs to deliver new revenue models and accelerate customer onboarding while keeping service delivery costs in check. The marketplace solution, built jointly by STL and Robin.io for service providers and enterprises, will disrupt the way XaaS frameworks are built and delivered," said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io.STL Enterprise Marketplace is a new-age, platform-based model that simplifies collaboration and has the potential to open up multi-sided marketplace opportunities. STL offers end-to-end software solutions for creating new-age digital services, building new business models, and opening new revenue streams.The Platform brings together service providers, partners and enterprise customers from different verticals on the same Platform. Robin CNP provides storage, network management and scheduling to run complex network workloads from application vendors and partners across a wide spectrum of use cases. The synergy provides a complete platform for partnership, collaboration and co-creation targeted for enterprise telco customers.Commenting on the collaboration, Saikat Mitra, COO of STL Network Software, said, "Extreme automation and true cloud-native platforms are key to accelerating digital transformation. In its endeavor to bring innovative XaaS offerings faster to the market, STL has been supporting a hybrid network ecosystem with its 5G Enterprise Marketplace and 5G monetization initiatives. In this strategic partnership, we are bringing our Enterprise Marketplace Platform enabling Robin.io to achieve seamless cloud infrastructure management for multi-datacenter, multi-cloud and multi-edge ecosystems and actualize their vision on 5G, IoT and WiFi."There is a growing trend amongst the Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to become an enterprise platform provider to leverage the massive opportunities it provides. The STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform, paired with Robin Multi-Data Center Automation Platform (MDCAP) and Robin CNP, equips service providers with the technology needed to break in and dominate the enterprise XaaS market. The collaboration announced today provides telcos an agile, scalable automation solution for 5G designed to help them reduce risk and accelerate time to value.About STLSTL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd) is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides end-to-end, 5G-ready solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment, and computing connectivity. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration. For more information on the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform, please visit www.stl.tech.About Robin.ioRobin.io provides cloud-native capabilities that automate deployment, scaling and lifecycle management of enterprise and 5G applications on Kubernetes. The company's core technology uses application bundles and application pipelines, which are automated through patented infrastructure and application-topology awareness technology. Robin.io allows developers and platform engineers to deploy and easily manage data rapidly- and network-centric applications-including big data, NoSQL and 5G-independent of underlying infrastructure resources. Robin is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Robin.io solutions are recognized by Gartner, IDC, GigaOm and others for their innovation and reliability. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.Media Contact:Vijayalaxmi Shindevijaya@robin.ioSource: https://tinyurl.com/robinioSource: Robin.ioSTL - Sterlite Technologies LtdCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.