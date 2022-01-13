Atico Mining Corporation: Responsible Mining Solutions and Atico Mining Corp. Complete Commissioning and Ramp-Up of the El Roble Mine's Integrated Tailings Dewatering Facility

New process plant to transition the El Roble mine from conventional tailings management to "dry-stacking" operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022and Aticojointly announce that they have successfully completed the commissioning and hand-over of the Integrated Tailings Dewatering Plant ("ITDS") designed to receive flotation tailings from the El Roble mill and processing facilities. Please refer to Figure 01, for a visual overview of the plant.

Figure 1 - El Roble, ITDS during Construction

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fea6db8-b3d3-4302-b930-ee1f759eac73

The ITDS, completed in Aug-2021, has been operational for four (4) months supporting i) Optimizing the existing tailings storage volumes, and ii) deferral of capital expenditures attributed to the construction of additional tailings storage facility expansion.

This project was successfully delivered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and constitutes 3-years of conceptual, feasibility engineering and extensive testwork campaigns. The ITDS is designed to process 1,200 tonnes per day (D.S.) of copper flotation tailings materials, increasing the density from 60-65% w/w solids to 88% w/w solids. This process allows for a geo-technically stable and competent filter-cake to be transferred via truck-and-haul methods to the final disposal location adjacent to the project.

A video of the process and final product can be viewed here.

The ITDS consists of the following:

A tailings pipeline extension from the mill and processing facilities;

A filter-plant utilizing modular, open-frame construction techniques;

Field services, tankage for slurry, process water, filtrate, effluent management;

A containerized Motor-Control-Centre ("MCC");

A reagent handling plant for filtration membrane cleaning;

A single, CX5-80 ceramic disc vacuum filter;

Filter-cake chute, transfer weigh-conveyor and incline stacking conveyor;

Filter-cake load-out and truck station;

Primary solid-liquid separation of the tailings is undertaken by a ceramic disc vacuum filter, which has approx. an 80% savings in total energy consumption (tonnes filtered/kWh) compared to conventional alternatives. This guiding design principle, of minimizing environmental impact, is the common thread throughout the project.

The efforts to transition El Roble's tailings management strategy to "dry-stacking" falls in line with the industry paradigm shift to identify safer, economical alternatives to handle waste from mineral processing activities including the International Council on Mining and Metal'snew Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, and the Global Mineral Professionals Alliance) Global Action on Tailings

This project also reduces the reliance of El Roble operations on external freshwater resources, by recycling 75% of mill process water without losses to the environment through seepage and evaporation.

Delivered by two industry-leading Canadian companies and with financial support by Export Development Canada("EDC"), this project is a Colombian-first, a significant technical accomplishment, and a testament to the maturity and forward-thinking of the Canadian mining Clean-Tech ecosystem.

To celebrate the completion of this project, RMS and Atico had the honour of hosting a Canadian trade mission, including the Mining Suppliers Association of Canada, the Trade Commissioners Serviceand the Canadian Embassy in Colombiato the El Roble mine in Nov-2021.

Figure 2 - Ambassador Marianick Tremblay, at the El Roble Mine

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/254e44c7-3321-477a-8ec2-313256773f1c

This project represents the commitment of Atico's management team in investing smart capital in the El Roble mine to ensure long-term viability of its mining and mineral recovery operations. It is also further evidence of their commitment to the surrounding community of Carmen de Atrato and ensuring the health and happiness of those who live there.

A virtual 3D fly-through of the project can be viewed here.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

