The "VoIP Market in UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VoIP market in UK is poised to grow by $4.83 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.08%
This study identifies the high adoption of BYOD policy as one of the prime reasons driving the VoIP market growth in UK during the next few years. The market is driven by increasing number of mobile computing devices and high operational flexibility.
The report on the VoIP market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The VoIP market in UK analysis includes the type and access segments.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VoIP market vendors in UK that include Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exponential-e Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd.
Also, the VoIP market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- International VoIP calls Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Domestic VoIP calls Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Access
- Market segments
- Comparison by Access
- Computer to phone Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Computer to computer Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Phone to phone Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Access
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ascom Holding AG
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exponential-e Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mitel Networks Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Yealink Network Technology Co. Ltd
