SWM Group Brings Events To The Next Level With Professional Multimedia Branding And Promotion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Founded by entrepreneur Christopher Pinilla Mendieta - SWM Group is taking the world of entertainment and promoting by storm. Through SWM, Christopher Pinilla Mendieta has been able to spread his unique multimedia branding and marketing skills into new markets across the US. Leveraging his connections in the entertainment and events industry, Christopher Pinilla Mendieta transforms small businesses into household names through a unique blend of physical and digital marketing strategies. Whether they are printing custom swag or hosting thousand-person events, the SWM Group is poised to take your brand and product to the next level.

At a recent event in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC, SWM Group handled the entire branding and event promotion package for the renowned "Bachata Brunch" party. With the goal to "unit people through music and dancing," Christopher Pinilla Mendieta and his brand have organized Halloween dance parties, soccer game celebrations, and brand launches across the city. Christopher Pinilla Mendieta's deep set of connections in the industry allow him to brand, organize, and launch promotional events in record-breaking time. The hustle that Christopher Pinilla Mendieta brings to SWM Group events is drawn in the most part from his experience as an immigrant-entrepreneur in the nation's capital:

Born Christopher Pinilla Mendieta , "I came to this country at eleven years old after everything was taken away from me and my family back home in Bolivia. My mother came in with a lot of professional experience, but was forced to work in restaurants, cleaning houses, and any other opportunity that she was presented with. I became obsessed with providing a better life for both of us. So in my teenage years, I started knocking doors and promoting events around town, before upgrading to working with professional artists and big-name brands like Boost Mobile. All I ever wanted to do is help my mom because she had been through so much. I made many mistakes in the process of becoming an entrepreneur, but I always pushed through. My goal is not to just have followers but to create leaders. I want to make a difference in others and show that no matter how many obstacles there are, you can do it!"

As the leader of SWM Group, Christopher Pinilla Mendieta has shown again and again just how hard work can breed success. Christopher Pinilla Mendieta and his company have been through plenty of ups and downs on their way to the top, but his mix of entrepreneurial talent and innate drive has always brought them through to the other side. Now, Christopher Pinilla Mendieta looks to expand his company's operations outside of DC, servicing brands and individuals across the East Coast. From Bachata Brunch to billion-dollar brands, Christopher Pinilla Mendieta and SWM Group are here to promote, organize, and launch a non-stop promotional powerhouse for brands of any size.

