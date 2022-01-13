Regulatory News:
ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:
62,031 shares
- 191,956.52
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 264
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 42
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,876 shares for 445,195.95
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,845 shares for 37,412.21
As a reminder the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 600,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About ACTICOR BIOTECH
Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), that is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes.
Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the risk of bleeding, particularly intracerebral hemorrhage.
Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International Investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris, since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).
For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com
Appendix
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
Total
264
67 876
445 195.95
42
5 845
37 412.21
01/11/2021
37
26 763
189 214.41
02/11/2021
10
4 977
34 639.92
03/11/2021
22
4 799
33 113.10
04/11/2021
14
3 224
21 697.52
05/11/2021
3
450
3 006.00
5
1 500
10 950.00
08/11/2021
8
1 500
10 470.00
09/11/2021
5
1 000
6 850.00
4
23
161.00
10/11/2021
7
1 000
6 870.00
11/11/2021
4
500
3 415.00
12/11/2021
3
358
2 445.14
1
1
6.95
15/11/2021
1
142
969.86
16/11/2021
10
3 509
23 510.30
17/11/2021
4
896
5 850.88
18/11/2021
10
1 000
6 640.00
1
2
13.40
19/11/2021
15
2 650
16 748.00
1
1
6.60
22/11/2021
3
801
5 286.60
23/11/2021
1
400
2 600.00
1
1
6.60
24/11/2021
4
400
2 592.00
1
9
59.40
26/11/2021
6
1 201
7 710.42
2
161
1 046.50
29/11/2021
6
950
5 918.50
30/11/2021
10
1 100
6 677.00
01/12/2021
1
1
5.90
02/12/2021
9
1 270
7 442.20
1
1
5.98
03/12/2021
2
2
11.40
06/12/2021
8
328
1 869.60
07/12/2021
13
1 060
5 808.80
08/12/2021
7
1 325
7 155.00
09/12/2021
3
401
2 245.60
10/12/2021
2
124
669.60
2
501
2 755.50
14/12/2021
7
1 392
7 516.80
15/12/2021
4
400
2 120.00
16/12/2021
7
801
4 213.26
1
1
5.30
17/12/2021
8
1 445
7 239.45
20/12/2021
3
800
3 944.00
21/12/2021
2
555
2 680.65
22/12/2021
5
500
2 365.00
23/12/2021
7
1 000
4 570.00
24/12/2021
2
400
1 880.00
29/12/2021
5
1 000
4 590.00
1
200
932.00
30/12/2021
1
500
2 280.00
2
238
1 097.18
31/12/2021
1
54
246.24
3
104
483.60
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005057/en/
Contacts:
ACTICOR BIOTECH
Gilles AVENARD, MD
CEO and Founder
gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com
T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13
Sophie BINAY, PhD
General Manager and CSO
Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com
T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13
NewCap
Mathilde BOHIN Olivier BRICAUD
Investor Relations
acticor@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95