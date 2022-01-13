Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular emergencies, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

62,031 shares

- 191,956.52

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 264

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 42

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,876 shares for 445,195.95

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,845 shares for 37,412.21

As a reminder the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 600,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), that is developing an innovative treatment for acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic strokes.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the risk of bleeding, particularly intracerebral hemorrhage.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International Investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris, since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, please go to www.acticor-biotech.com

Appendix

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 264 67 876 445 195.95 42 5 845 37 412.21 01/11/2021 37 26 763 189 214.41 02/11/2021 10 4 977 34 639.92 03/11/2021 22 4 799 33 113.10 04/11/2021 14 3 224 21 697.52 05/11/2021 3 450 3 006.00 5 1 500 10 950.00 08/11/2021 8 1 500 10 470.00 09/11/2021 5 1 000 6 850.00 4 23 161.00 10/11/2021 7 1 000 6 870.00 11/11/2021 4 500 3 415.00 12/11/2021 3 358 2 445.14 1 1 6.95 15/11/2021 1 142 969.86 16/11/2021 10 3 509 23 510.30 17/11/2021 4 896 5 850.88 18/11/2021 10 1 000 6 640.00 1 2 13.40 19/11/2021 15 2 650 16 748.00 1 1 6.60 22/11/2021 3 801 5 286.60 23/11/2021 1 400 2 600.00 1 1 6.60 24/11/2021 4 400 2 592.00 1 9 59.40 26/11/2021 6 1 201 7 710.42 2 161 1 046.50 29/11/2021 6 950 5 918.50 30/11/2021 10 1 100 6 677.00 01/12/2021 1 1 5.90 02/12/2021 9 1 270 7 442.20 1 1 5.98 03/12/2021 2 2 11.40 06/12/2021 8 328 1 869.60 07/12/2021 13 1 060 5 808.80 08/12/2021 7 1 325 7 155.00 09/12/2021 3 401 2 245.60 10/12/2021 2 124 669.60 2 501 2 755.50 14/12/2021 7 1 392 7 516.80 15/12/2021 4 400 2 120.00 16/12/2021 7 801 4 213.26 1 1 5.30 17/12/2021 8 1 445 7 239.45 20/12/2021 3 800 3 944.00 21/12/2021 2 555 2 680.65 22/12/2021 5 500 2 365.00 23/12/2021 7 1 000 4 570.00 24/12/2021 2 400 1 880.00 29/12/2021 5 1 000 4 590.00 1 200 932.00 30/12/2021 1 500 2 280.00 2 238 1 097.18 31/12/2021 1 54 246.24 3 104 483.60

