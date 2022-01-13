ActivePure Technology: Global Forum Addresses Best Practices for Living Safely with COVID-19 as Year Three Begins and Omicron Dominates

Two Years of a Global Pandemic: Lessons Learned and Plans for the Future is Presented by ActivePure and EHIR

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology, and the Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR) announced today a live virtual global forum "Two Years of a Global Pandemic: Lessons Learned and Plans for the Future."

The forum, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 19. ActivePure's Chief Medical and Science Advisor, Deborah Birx, M.D., assembled a group of respected global experts from four continents.

"Worldwide, we have made great advances against the COVID-19 pandemic, but challenges remain," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure. "The global community is learning to live safely with Covid-19 through sensible and effective mitigation. This forum will put best practices on display."

"Employers have been at the forefront of managing the impact of COVID on their workforces across the globe. The constantly changing environment has complicated their efforts over the last 24 months as the disease has morphed, and societies and governments have changed their responses and expectations of employers. This event will inform employers on the current global science and policy implications for their employees," said Michael Laquere, EHIR CEO.

Attendees will hear the latest pandemic update, including the effect of the latest variant and how innovators worldwide are responding to the pandemic. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Ambassador James K. Glassman, former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, will moderate the discussion. Expert speakers include:

Deborah Birx, M.D. - physician and researcher, chief science and medical advisor to ActivePure, former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator and the government's top official in the battle against global HIV/AIDS

- senior partner at McKinsey & Company leading global work in international development, public health, and biopharmaceuticals The Honorable Tom Daschle - former U.S. Senator from South Dakota, co-founder of the Bipartisan Policy Center and co-chair of its Health Project, and founder of the strategic advisory firm, The Daschle Group

- former U.S. Senator from South Dakota, co-founder of the Bipartisan Policy Center and co-chair of its Health Project, and founder of the strategic advisory firm, The Daschle Group Esper Georges Kallás, M.D. , Ph.D. - infectious diseases specialist and immunologist, associate professor at the Division of Clinical Immunology, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil

- infectious diseases specialist and immunologist, associate professor at the Division of Clinical Immunology, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil Eng Eong, Ooi, BMBS, Ph.D., FRCPath -holds an appointment in the Duke-National University of Singapore (NUS) Global Health Institute and co-directs the Viral Research and Experimental Medicine Centre

"ActivePure's contribution to global health is through proactive, continuous air purification and surface decontamination for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. We are honored to lead the broad dialogue on Jan. 19," Urso said.

The infection prevention products, powered by patented ActivePure Technology, have been tested by some of the world's top biosafety testing facilities. ActivePure is proven to reduce up to 99.99% of pathogens, including C. diff, MRSA, norovirus, Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, Candida, swine flu, Hepatitis, Legionella, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), Avian influenza, E. coli, and more.

ActivePure's patented air and surface disinfection technology powers more than 100 products to provide safe and clean environments by reducing viruses and bacteria by almost 100 percent. Further, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is an FDA-cleared Class II Medical Device.

To join the audience, pre-register here.

For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and included in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure has origins in U.S. space program research and has since evolved for use in consumer products to reduce exposure to many common pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT EHIR:

Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR), a World 50 company, consists of a private and independent network of the largest and most progressive employers. EHIR employer members collectively represent over 10 million employees and share a mission to accelerate the adoption of innovation for the sake of improving employee health, wellness and productivity. Members convene throughout the year to share learnings and collectively review and evaluate new solutions with an intimate group of like-minded peers through a streamlined process.

