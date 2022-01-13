FactoryFix, a Recruiting Platform for Manufacturers to Hire Workers, Raises $10M Series A

The startup seeks to attract more young people to the manufacturing industry with this latest funding

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / FactoryFix.com, a recruiting platform that helps manufacturing companies hire skilled workers, has announced a $10 million Series A financing.

Grotech Ventures led the round with participation from Capital Midwest, Great North Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Revolution Rise of the Rest, and JFF Labs. The company has raised $16 million to date.

This funding caps off a year in which the company saw revenue grow by more than 400%. FactoryFix now helps hundreds of industrial companies in the automotive, food & beverage, packaging, warehousing, and other sectors. Their talent network has grown to over 300,000 skilled manufacturing professionals like CNC machinists, maintenance techs, machine operators, welders, and more.

"The manufacturing industry is facing a crippling labor shortage with over a million jobs sitting open right now. We plan on chipping away at this problem on two fronts. First, for employers, we're building technology that streamlines their hiring process and delivers more qualified and responsive candidates. Second, we're actively recruiting the next generation of workers by building a community that helps coach them on how they can build a lucrative, debt-free career in this industry," said Patrick O'Rahilly, the CEO and Founder of FactoryFix.

The FactoryFix.com platform delivers more candidates but also utilizes a scoring algorithm to automatically prescreen applicants to ensure their customers only spend time on the people that are qualified and responsive.

"FactoryFix is a great addition to our arsenal of recruitment efforts here at G&L Tube," said Stephanie Elliott, Human Resources Manager at G&L Tube, LLC in Cookeville, Tennessee. "The biggest value in using FactoryFix is the depth of candidate pool and the time savings that come from only engaging with prescreened candidates," said Elliott.

"The manufacturing industry in the US is buzzing right now. Every company we talk to has turned down business at some point because they didn't have enough qualified people to fulfill the order," said O'Rahilly. "The only way to solve this problem long-term is to combine technology with an engaged community that's excited to work in the new age of manufacturing."

For more information about FactoryFix, visit their website at https://www.factoryfix.com .

