

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L) said John Tutte will join the Board as Non-executive Chairman Designate on 1st March 2022. He will succeed Paul Hampden Smith, who will retire from the Board as Non-executive Chairman on 1st April 2022. John will also serve on the Remuneration and Nomination Committees of the Board and from 1st April 2022 will Chair the Nomination Committee.



John has previously served various senior roles at Redrow plc, including Group Chief Executive, Executive Chairman and then Non-executive Chairman, prior to him retiring from the Board in 2021. John is also a Non-executive Director of the Home Builders Federation.







