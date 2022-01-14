The "Spain Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain completes its 5G spectrum auction after an 18-month holdup

Following a lengthy Covid-19 pandemic-induced delay, Spain's regulator proceeded with its 700MHz spectrum auction in July 2021.

All three mobile operators able to submit bids were successful, with Masmovil electing to withdraw as it was otherwise occupied with its takeover of the Basque fixed network operator and MVNO Euskaltel.

Movistar paid slightly less than Vodafone and Orange, but it is subject to faster rollout conditions than the other two.

The 5G-capable spectrum was being used for digital broadcasting, but was released for 5G use in March 2020 when broadcasters switched to a lower spectrum band.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison

Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Covid-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Operator market shares

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Government initiatives

Spain Digital 2025

Regional government initiatives

Regulatory changes

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

Telefonica

Orange Spain

Vodafone Spain

Masmovil

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Next Generation Networks (NGN)

International infrastructure

Smart Infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

Mobile

Broadband

Fixed

Companies

