Focus Universal Inc. to Present at Sidoti Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Focus Universal Presentation to be held at 1:00 PM Eastern Time

ONTARIO and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the "Company"), a leading provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, announced today that it's management team will present at the Sidoti & Company Winter Virtual Small Cap Conference at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Focus Universal management is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20, 2022. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Sidoti conference representative or our investor relations firm, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, at ogenereux@skylineccg.com. More information on the Sidoti conference may be found at https://www.sidoti.com/events/sidoti-winter-virtual-small-cap-investor-conference. Investor information regarding the company can be found at https://ir.focusuniversal.com and company email alerts can be signed up for at https://ir.focusuniversal.com/news-events/email-alerts.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Sidoti interacts with many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM and promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events).

Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed four disruptive patented technologies to solve the major problems facing hardware design, hardware production, software design and network communication facing both industries today. These technologies combined have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage, while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security for these industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

