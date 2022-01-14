iZafe Group: Careium AB Signs an Agreement with a Municipality in Skåne Regarding the Medication Robot Dosell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group hereby announces that the partner Careium AB has signed an agreement with a municipality in Skåne, which has chosen to introduce the Swedish made medication robot Dosell in its operations.

"We are now starting to see more municipalities choosing to see how Dosell can be the choice of medication robot for implementation in their operations. We welcome Careium AB's first municipality, which is a direct result of the fact that they have now taken the step into a sales phase. We are very expectant for 2022". Says Tobias Johansson, VP, iZafe Group.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: carl-fredrik.bothen@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

Careium AB signs an agreement with a municipality in Skåne regarding the medication robot Dosell

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683520/Careium-AB-Signs-an-Agreement-with-a-Municipality-in-Skne-Regarding-the-Medication-Robot-Dosell