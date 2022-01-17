The Indian government has ruled that only solar products and companies on the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers will be eligible for open-access and net-metering projects, in addition to government-backed installations. This includes arrays set up to sell electricity to the government under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The amendment will apply to projects that request open access or net metering from April 1, 2022.From pv magazine India The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has expanded the scope of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to open access ...

