DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN STATION PROJECT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: UPDATE ON THE AUSTERLITZ TRAIN STATION PROJECT 17-Jan-2022 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Paris, January 17th, 2022

Update on the Austerlitz train station project

Following the rejection by the Paris Administrative Court of Appeal, on November 18, 2021, of the application for cancellation of the building permit for the Austerlitz station redevelopment project (lots A7/A8) obtained on December 14, 2020, Kaufman & Broad.SA has been informed that an appeal to the Conseil d'Etat has been lodged against this rejection decision.

Kaufman & Broad.SA will keep the market informed of the outcome of this appeal.

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority, the "AMF") on March 31, 2021 under number D.21-039. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's operations, results and outlook, as well as the related risk factors. Kaufman & Broad notes in particular the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. Should one or more of these risks occur, the operations, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares, could be materially adversely affected.

This press release does not, and shall not, constitute a public offer, nor an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation to offer to purchase or to subscribe securities in any jurisdiction.

