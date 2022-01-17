Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association Announce the Reboot of Its Annual Tradeshow

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) have announced the relaunch of the all-new Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show (FRLS) to take place November 1-4, 2022 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. This newly reinvented gathering for the restaurant, foodservice, lodging and hospitality industry will replace the historic FRLS, traditionally held in Orlando in September.

"After 40 years of hosting the FRLA Show in Orlando, we felt it was time for a refresh for this important industry event, which our association has long been a partner in," said Carol Dover, President and CEO, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. "We believe in the power of in-person networking through a strong and dynamic expo and conference and look forward to rebuilding and rebooting this 40-year-old event. We are working closely with Clarion Events to develop timely education, exciting high production events with high profile chefs and presenters, and a diverse show floor showcasing trends and hot concepts. In addition, we are excited that the FRLA Board of Directors meeting will be held in conjunction with this new event."

Education will be a key component of this new event with leading subject matter experts providing relevant content for independents, small/medium sized chains, regional chains, foodservice and lodging industry professionals. Topics to be covered will include technology, trends and hot concepts, HR/staffing, marketing, operations, financing/budgeting, leasing, menu, legal/compliance, private label, health/healthy food products, wellness, sustainability, etc.

The expo hall will offer a diverse and curated collection of products and services, education theaters, high production demonstrations, wine & spirits, flair bartending, a Latino initiative, and much more. Special events will include a breakfast keynote, roundtable lunches with peer-to-peer networking, receptions, awards, fundraiser and the FRLA awards.

"We have been working closely with our partners at the FRLA to evaluate the best ways to bring the Florida restaurant and lodging industry back together after a two-year hiatus and we are thrilled to be announcing the launch of this new and exciting conference and expo," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We know the Florida restaurant and hospitality market is vibrant and deserving of an event that delivers top notch exhibits, education and networking opportunities. We look forward to delivering that for FRLA Members and the entire Florida market in November 2022."

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show is sponsored by The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), Florida's premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association. Founded in 1946 as the Florida Restaurant Association, FRLA merged with the Florida Hotel and Motel Association in 2006. FRLA's more than 10,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association's mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida's $111.7 billion hospitality industry which represents 1.5 million employees. Dedicated to safeguarding the needs of the membership, FRLA provides legislative advocacy to ensure the voices of its members are heard and their interests are protected. The association offers regulatory compliance and food safety training through SafeStaff® and FRLA's subsidiary, RCS Training. The FRLA Educational Foundation provides industry-developed, career-building high school programs throughout the state.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

