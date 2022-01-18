Payment Savvy Sponsors VetMx Foundation Race Team

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Chad Deatherage, CEO of Payment Savvy (https://mypaymentsavvy.com), is delighted to announce their sponsorship of the Veteran_Mxer910 race team for the 2022 racing season. This is the first year the Texas-based payment processor has worked alongside Peter Linquist, Administrative Director of VetMx Foundation, in a professional capacity and they are excited for the opportunity.

Payment Savvy is honored to have this opportunity and believes in the VetMx Foundation (https://www.veteranmx.com) mission "to help veterans find success on all fronts by providing opportunities, tools, resources, and connections." With veterans making up 10% of U.S. households, it is important to provide opportunities for vets to participate in activities like motorsports to help alleviate some of their stress and anxiety after returning from military service or deployment abroad.

"We are so excited about this partnership," said Chad Deatherage, CEO at Payment Savvy. "It's our way to help provide much-needed services such as career development, educational assistance, and health care to veterans who are struggling in the United States. We believe it's important to invest in the lives of our veterans and we look forward to growing with Peter Linquist and his race team."

Peter Linquist is also grateful for the sponsorship. "Having Payment Savvy on board this year is going to really help us reach our goals. Their support means more than the dollar bills needed to make this happen." He continued, "this sport and foundation has changed my life in so many ways. It has given me an outlet to help other veterans struggling. It's truly priceless what they are helping me achieve."

Since 2010, Payment Savvy has provided innovative, compliant, and affordable payment processing solutions to high-risk industries. As they celebrate over a decade in the payment space, they look forward to helping more enterprises grow with their custom payment products. From their often-imitated Fee-Free Payments platform to their next-generation self-service payment packages, they work one-on-one with their clients to create a scalable payment system that checks all the "must-have" boxes. For more information and to develop the perfect all-in-done payment solution, please visit https://mypaymentsavvy.com.

