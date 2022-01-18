Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") today announced that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are subject to a four month hold period, are exercisable at a price of $0.17 per share and expire two years from the (January 17, 2022) date of grant.

Resignation of Director

Additionally, the Company reports that Mike Sieb has voluntarily resigned his position as director of the Company to focus on present and future opportunities. The Company would like to convey their appreciation for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About Cross River Ventures Corp.

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE.

